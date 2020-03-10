Pakistan expresses desire to see a peaceful, unified Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its support for peace in Afghanistan after its newly elected President Ashraf Ghani took oath in Kabul today, a press release from the Foreign Office said

"Pakistan reaffirms its support for a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours," the statement read.

According to the statement, a Pakistani delegation was present at the Inauguration Ceremony of the President.

"Pakistan was represented in Kabul today. We extend our felicitations," it said, adding that "The people of Pakistan are linked to the brotherly people of Afghanistan through immutable bonds of history, geography, faith, kinship, culture, language, and customs and traditions."

We wish our Afghan brethren a future of hope and opportunity, the foreign office expressed.

"At this crucial juncture in their national life, we hope the Afghan leaders would proceed with wisdom and foresight, eschew blame-games, resolve mutual differences, and unite in the supreme interest of their country," the statement read.

"The signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on 29 February 2020 has created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan and a pathway to intra-Afghan negotiations," the foreign office said.

The foreign office believes that it is important to secure this historic moment and work for securing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan, as a shared responsibility, would continue to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process for bringing an end to the 19-year old conflict through a comprehensive and inclusive, negotiated political solution that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," the statement read.