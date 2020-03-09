close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

Saba Qamar's 'Fifty Shades of SQ' photo leaves fans amused

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020

Saba Qamar on Saturday  left her fans amused with a caption that accompanied her latest photo on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress shared a  photo in which she is seen  holding a  whip.

"Fifty shades of SQ," she captioned the photo with a couple of emojis, while jokingly referring to  Dakota Jonnson and Jamie Dornan starrer Hollywood flick "Fifty Shades of Grey". 

View this post on Instagram

Fifty shades of SQ

A post shared by (@sabaqamarzaman) on


The actress looked chic in  a long  jacket and knee-high boots in the picture. 

Her photo garnered huge response, with  thousands of fans double tapping the picture  while many others dropping in funny comments.


