Saba Qamar's 'Fifty Shades of SQ' photo leaves fans amused

Saba Qamar on Saturday left her fans amused with a caption that accompanied her latest photo on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress shared a photo in which she is seen holding a whip.

"Fifty shades of SQ," she captioned the photo with a couple of emojis, while jokingly referring to Dakota Jonnson and Jamie Dornan starrer Hollywood flick "Fifty Shades of Grey".





The actress looked chic in a long jacket and knee-high boots in the picture.

Her photo garnered huge response, with thousands of fans double tapping the picture while many others dropping in funny comments.



