Rains in KP leaves 28 dead, 65 more injured

PESHAWAR: Heavy rains in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have left at least 28 people — including 22 children and five women — dead and another 65 wounded, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed on Monday.



The death toll rose from 17 on Sunday to 28 on Monday due to a recent heavy spell of rainfall in the province. The injured ones included 40 children, 12 women, and 13 men.

An estimated 282 houses throughout the province have been damaged due to the rain. At least 27 houses were completely destroyed while 255 were partially damaged.



On Saturday, the heavy rainfall had claimed the lives of 17 people and injured scores. The spell of rains and snowfall had subsided in the northern parts of Balochistan, while it had continued to pour in parts of Punjab, KP, and Azad Kashmir.

The PDMA had said earlier it had directed relevant district administrations to assist in the rescue operations and that it sent aid for those affected due to rains in Charsadda and other districts of KP.