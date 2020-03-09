New poster for Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' is out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled a new poster for "Black Widow", one of the highly anticipated films of 2020.
The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, traces the origin of Shield Agent Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.
Scheduled to be released on May 1, the movie's plot takes places between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled a new poster for "Black Widow", one of the highly anticipated films of 2020.
The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, traces the origin of Shield Agent Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.
Scheduled to be released on May 1, the movie's plot takes places between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.