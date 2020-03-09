close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

New poster for Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' is out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020

Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled a new poster for "Black Widow", one of the highly anticipated films of 2020.

The film, starring  Scarlett Johansson in the lead role,  traces the origin of Shield Agent Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.


  Scheduled to be released on May 1, the movie's plot takes places between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment