New poster for Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' is out

Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled a new poster for "Black Widow", one of the highly anticipated films of 2020.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, traces the origin of Shield Agent Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.





Scheduled to be released on May 1, the movie's plot takes places between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.