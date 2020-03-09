Islamabad police register case against those who attacked Aurat March

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 12 identified and 300 to 400 unidentified persons for attacking the Aurat March rally in Islamabad last evening.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2020, Aurat March was held across various cities of the country on Sunday. The situation turned ugly in Islamabad when the Aurat March was attacked with stones and sticks by a large group of people.

According to the FIR, the other march held simultaneously along the Aurat March was conducted without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the authorities.

The case was registered after Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said on Twitter that the state would register an FIR against those who disrupted the Aurat March on Sunday.

The Aurat March in Islamabad on Sunday was marred by a stone-pelting incident which left several people injured and saw the arrest of a burqa-clad man.

A few participants of the march began throwing stones at the gathering in front of Islamabad Press Club, prompting people to hurriedly exit from the venue.

The incident took place when the march was about to come to an end. Some people removed a cloth partition installed for the protection of the participants and infiltrated the demonstration.

On the other side of the partition, a counter-protest had been underway.

Police and organisers struggled to control the situation as shoes and sticks were also thrown into the crowd by miscreants. Geo News footage showed some bricks strewn about on the roads as well.

More than 2,000 people had gathered in Islamabad to raise their voice for the economic participation of women, against transgender rape, and called on the government to take action against forced conversions and ensure the rights of minorities.

In the lead up to the March, the country had remained largely divided over whether or not the event should be held.

Pemra had issued an advisory, asking TV channels to refrain from broadcasting ‘vulgar/inappropriate content’ citing Pemra rules as well as court orders.