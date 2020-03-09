Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a picture with father Saif Ali Khan, fans go crazy

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram and shared a picture with his dad.

The picture was posted on Sunday with a caption, "Just me and the old man."

The two men were looking dashing dressed up in dapper suits with Saif donning a white shirt along with blue jeans and a black jacket. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked suave in a black shirt with navy jacket and striped pants.

Ibrahim and Saif's fans went crazy after the photo made its way on the internet with many showering love and support on the father-son duo.



A fan wrote, “Both are dashing!! Can’t wait to see you in movies, whereas another commented, “Family of Handsomes.”

Many female fans couldn't help but gush over Ibrahim saying, “Damn my crush at left.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim has expressed his interest to join the industry like his family members.

Addressing this, Saif Ali Khan earlier said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”