Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt enjoy PSL match in Lahore: Watch

“It's the game that brings us together," actor Ahmed Ali Butt shared a video from Gaddafi Stadium Lahore where superstar Humayun Saeed and Vasay Chaudhry and Butt himself enjoyed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match.



The showbiz stars were spotted enjoying Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the 23rd game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday.

The showbiz stars were present to support their respective teams.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt took to Instagram on Monday to share the video wherein Vasay, Humayun Saeed and he himself could be seen enjoying the game.

He wrote, “It's the game that brings us together" Do Lahore walay ek Karachi wala aur ek zalmi spy [email protected] @vasaych [sic]."



On the work front, Humayun Saeed was last seen in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho. He will next be seen in film London Nahin Jaunga opposite Mehwish Hayat.