Priyanka Chopra snubs handshake from a man for THIS reason: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were invited to Ambani’s holi party, where despite of coronavirus outbreak, they had enjoyed a lot.



However, Pee Cee, in a recent video, was seen avoiding shaking a man's hands as coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

In the video Priyanka, as she arrived at the venue, cheerfully greeted a man whereas, while gently snubbing a handshake from him and pulling her hand away.

She then introduced Nick to the person who went on to green him with a handshake.

The popularly admired couple were seen flaunting their twinning traditional white-embroided ensembles at the holi party.



Priyanka was last seen on the silver big screens in The Sky Is Pink. She has currently finished the shoot of her Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.