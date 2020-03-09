Kareena Kapoor opens up about her Instagram debut and the love she received

Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut last Thursday after which she received a lot of love and warmth from her fans and other Bollywood stars.

Recently, Kareena was spotted at the screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s web series Mentalhood.

She was asked about the love she received on her Instagram debut. She said, "Actually the fans have pulled me towards this because many people kept on asking me and there were so many fan clubs page, so we need to have one point where there would be a place where you get to know more about me, a lot about my films, my brands, about my life. And of course there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur."

Fans were waiting for Bebo to join the platform for a long time. As soon as she made her Instagram profile, the actress she gained more than one million followers in less than a day. Currently, the number of followers on her account amount to 1.5 million.

On the work front, the actress is sharing screen space with Irrfan khan for the first time in Angrezi Medium. The movie is set to release on March 13.

She will also soon be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.