Anushka Sharma wishes for every girl to 'discover herself'

Anushka Sharma is a front runner for equality and freedom since she began her career.

The actress explained that she grew up in a household which was rather liberal. She was never curtailed in regards to her career choice, and was given free reign in terms of getting to experience life on her own terms.

According to a report by IANS, Anushka stated, "I have grown up in an environment where I was allowed to do whatever I wanted. My father gave me that. It's sad that even now in so many homes in India, you don't let the girl just be free.”

This is one of the biggest reasons why she was drawn to Angrezi Medium’s song Kudi Nu Nachne De as the song reaffirms all that she stands firm on.

The star concluded by saying, "This is what the song is saying, to let the girl make mistakes and discover herself. It's so sad that even now in so many homes in India, people don't let the girl just be free and be their truest self. I hope every girl can experience that the way I did.”