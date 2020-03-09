Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez version of ‘Flip the Switch Challenge’ is breaking the internet

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez jumped on the bandwagon of ‘Flip the Switch Challenge’ and the video is going viral of late.

The star-studded couple took part in the challenge initiated by US Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

JLo and A-Rod took the challenge that features two people in the video, one of whom performs a brief dance while the other records, only for the switch to be flipped as the two people switch outfits.

A-Rod posted the video on his TikTok account, stating, “Late night Tiktoks @jlo. Follow me at AROD13!!!”



The video shows JLo wearing a white ensemble with gold hoop earrings with A-Rod filming her, before they switch their places and outfits.



A-Rod and JLo are due to get married over the summers according to a February report from US Weekly.

The former r Major League Baseball player proposed to the singer/actress in March 2019, after they started dating in February 2017.