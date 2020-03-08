close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
Web Desk
March 8, 2020

Disha Patani hits it out of the park with Women's Day message

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 08, 2020

Bollywood diva Disha Patani on Sunday  shared a powerful message on International Women's Day with her 31 million fans on Instagram account.

Taking to her Insta stories, the actress posted a couple of pictures of her TV screen that showed a boxing match taking place between two female fighters.

"Happy Women's Day. Who says girls are not strong" the actress wrote on two separate pictures.




