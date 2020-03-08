Disha Patani hits it out of the park with Women's Day message

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood diva Disha Patani on Sunday shared a powerful message on International Women's Day with her 31 million fans on Instagram account.
Taking to her Insta stories, the actress posted a couple of pictures of her TV screen that showed a boxing match taking place between two female fighters.
"Happy Women's Day. Who says girls are not strong" the actress wrote on two separate pictures.
