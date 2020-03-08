Disha Patani hits it out of the park with Women's Day message

Bollywood diva Disha Patani on Sunday shared a powerful message on International Women's Day with her 31 million fans on Instagram account.

Taking to her Insta stories, the actress posted a couple of pictures of her TV screen that showed a boxing match taking place between two female fighters.

"Happy Women's Day. Who says girls are not strong" the actress wrote on two separate pictures.











