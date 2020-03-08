Katrina Kaif showers love on Sara Ali Khan on International Women’s Day

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has showered love on newbie Sara Ali Khan after the latter shared adorable photos to celebrate International Women’s Day.



The Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared the collage of her dazzling pictures and wrote, “This women’s day celebrate every version of you! #SelfEmpower #HelpsEmpower.”

Sara Ali Khan’s post has garnered tens of thousands of hearts within no time.



Katrina Kaif was the first to shower love on the post. She dropped a heart emoji in the comment box.

Varun Dhawan also commented on the Simmba actress' photos saying “U have too much power.”

Later, Sara Ali Khan shared endearing photo with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram story and extended greetings to her on Women’s Day.

She wrote with heart emojis, “Happy Women’s Day to Mommy.”

Sara went on to say “Inspired by you since I was in your tummy.”