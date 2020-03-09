Katrina Kaif reveals her thoughts on stardom and an actor’s ego

Katrina Kaif joined the ranks of Bollywood’s big shots like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar early on in her career. Her career soared from then on, thanks to her mesmerizing talent and captivatingly good looks.

According to a report by IANS, Katrina does not let ego come into her friendship with Bollywood big shots. "I don't need to look at, 'why have you hurt my ego'. That's your problem. Disrespect is different. You must stand up and defend (against) that. What purpose does ego serve? I'm just a person," Katrina explained.

"Whether it is Shah Rukh or Hrithik, Akshay or Salman, I'm very fortunate to call them friends and they are important to me. I can talk to them any time. I respect them and when you respect someone, ego doesn't come into it.”

During the course of the interview, she also addressed the long standing perception of her being a "blockbuster star but not a great actor.”

She stated, "My focus was to be a star. I wanted to be loved by people and seen by people. That came from when I was growing up. I have zero inhibitions about hiding and changing that. That's my journey and my story, and I have to own that. I did exactly what I set out to do. Every day I realize how fortunate I am to say that. I wanted to be known in every household, my idol was Hema Malini ji and that's what I was interested in being."

The star is of the belief that balance is key to a harmonious relationship. "There's a lot that you need to try and balance. A lot changes, so it's very hard to talk about your career. It becomes a subconscious ingrained habit to whether I'm doing well. It's judged by the parameters of the film industry and media. Your sense of self and your sense of self-worth gets driven by that. Your sense of self comes from who you are. Whether a film is a success or not has to not weigh on your sense of self."