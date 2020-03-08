Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the impact of female empowerment on her upbringing

Jacqueline Fernandez is an active and vocal women's rights activist who focuses on self-care and love. Her social media feed is filled to the brim with images, videos, quotes and messages full of encouragement and motivation.

She is, in essence, a self-love advocate who is not afraid to showcase her messages publicly. Jacqueline Fernandez recently spoke to the Times of India and revealed her take on femininity and being a woman.

During the course of the interview the star was asked about her biggest motivators in life, to this she replied by naming her mother at the forefront of it all.

She was quoted as saying, “It goes without saying that a mother really changes your life. My mom always taught me to be strong and stand my ground. I looked up to her as this person who didn't take any crap from anyone. She has a class and dignity which I love.”

Her second biggest motivation turned out to be Merly Streep because “she is such a fine actress. She really stood the test of time and we all celebrate her for that.”

The star went on to say, “Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was someone who was amongst the first actresses who became my first friend in the industry. That was really very dignified of her. She really stands by women and is an inspiration. I also want to mention Jennifer Lopez as well. She is a true proof that age is just a number. You can continue to feel and look great at any age.”