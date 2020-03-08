Jacqueline Fernandez shares her biggest life lessons on International Women’s Day

Jacqueline Fernandez is Bollywood’s biggest supporter’s for mental health and self-care. She aims to promote self-confidence and healing through her life and actions on a daily basis.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently sat through an interview with the Times of India where she spoke at length about her youth and what she wishes to pass down onto to her younger self.

Jacqueline revealed that her biggest advice to her younger self and to every woman out there would be to “quit doubting so much” and to “believe in yourself no matter what.”

She was quoted as saying, “I have been pretty confident but it was more about ambition that took me where I was. But there were still doubts. And that can hold you back in many places. Another advice would be that do not let the guys get the better of you!”

Before concluding the interview, Jacqueline revealed the one thing which she prays for men to remember this year in lieu of International Women’s Day.

She wishes for men to, “...be good to women in your life because that really affects the way they are treated. We need to be mindful as even little things can go a long way. Society will grow when we are all respectful towards one another.”