THIS Indian delivery boy is breaking the internet because of his heartwarming smile: WATCH

A delivery boy from India is breaking the internet after his sweet smile stole the hearts of millions in a video clip doing rounds on social media of late.



The viral video showcases a delivery boy named Sonu, working for online food service Zomato, flashing a big smile and braving the brunt of all the struggles he has to endure throughout the day, even a meagre INR 350 income.

When asked how much he earns every day at Zomato, Sonu shares, “INR 350, including incentives,” while smiling to the camera.

“And what’s the secret behind this smile of yours?” Sonu gets asked.

To this, he replies, “Yes, I am happy at Zomato and there’s no problem.”

Sonu has since then became an internet sensation after his banter with a random inquirer went viral, with people drooling over his heart-warming smile.