Nineteen killed as bus plunges into ravine in Gilgit Baltistan

At least 19 people were killed near Gilgit Baltistan's Rondu district on Monday when a passenger bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine, reported Geo News.

A spokesperson for the GB government told Geo News 25 passengers were onboard the bus travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine.

“Six others were injured in the accident,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added Sindh River flows near the place of the crash, however, due to the low level of the water in the river, it is unlikely the bus will drown.

He added rescue operation is underway with teams shifting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Last year in September at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as it lost control on the road.

The passenger bus had been travelling from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it crashed into a mountain while making turn at Naran's Gati Das area, killing dozens and injuring several aboard.