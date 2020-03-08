Orlando Bloom showers love on Katy Perry after she announces pregnancy

Orlando Bloom has come forth showering love on fiancée Katy Perry after she announced she is expecting her first child with him.



Orlando took to Instagram to drop an endearing comment on Katy’s picture featuring her baby bump in full display.

Orlando wrote, “My babies blooming.”



This is the first time that Orlando has said anything publicly about Katy’s pregnancy ever since she announced the ecstatic news.

Katy was absolutely glowing in the photo as she posed on the Melbourne Cricket Ground field, smiling ear-to-ear and placed a hand on her hips.

The American songstress earlier joked about ‘sucking it [baby bump] in’ and ‘keeping a secret’ in her Instagram live story after her music video Never Worn White premiered.