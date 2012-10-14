close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
October 14, 2012

YDA agitation from tomorrow

Sun, Oct 14, 2012
LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association has announced a schedule to start a fresh protest movement for implementation of the service structure.
The YDA, Punjab, in its general council meeting in Multan on Saturday, has decided to hold peaceful protests all over Punjab from Monday (tomorrow). Later, there will be a “long march” from Rahim Yar Khan and Rawalpindi to Lahore followed by a sit-in at the CM House on November 7. They vowed to continue their struggle for quashing fake cases against doctors and achievement of the service structure.

