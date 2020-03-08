Akshay Kumar believes only ‘my age will tell me to back off’ off action films

Akshay Kumar is Bollywood’s biggest action heroes. His dedication to his craft and his punctuality has not only made him a fan favorite but an industry favorite as well.

During a conversation with the Times of India, Akshay was asked to comment on his work. When the topic of stunt work came up, the star responded by saying, “for me, doing stunts is like going to Disneyland; I love it. And it’s all real action.”

“It’s not the VFX guy in front of the computer making the actor a hero, but the actor, who is working towards becoming one. I can do action for another four-five years. Then, my age will tell me to back off.”

With his heavy work schedule there is no doubt the star might get tired.

Akshay is considered one of the most hardworking tycoons Bollywood has to offer, however when asked about his detox plans after long work days he responded by saying, “The only detox from work is more work. That’s what rejuvenates me. I like travelling—to Maldives, South Africa, even a drive to Lonavala.”