Ben Affleck explains why he lost passion for Batman

Ben Affleck has revealed that he decided to give up the role of Batman after he lost passion for playing the Caped Crusader following the release of "Justice League".

The actor opened up about his decision during an interview with GQ.

Ben , however, conceded that he enjoyed working on "Batman vs Superman" but it was after "Justice League" that he lost passion for Batman.

"I had a better time on "Batman v Superman" which I really enjoyed doing. Justice League was unfortunately touched by personal tragedy, a death in Zack [Snyder’s] family.

Explaining further, the actor said "I sort of had my fill of that", adding that he was offered to direct or star in a solo Batman movie but his answer was in the negative.

"I found that i had kind of lost my enthusiasm or passion for it".

Sharing his views on who should take up the role now, the actor said "This should be played by someone for whom it's their wildest dream come true and, for me, it had become something different. It was clear that it was time to move on".