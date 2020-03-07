close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

'You're Next' actor Nicholas Tucci dies at 38

Nicholas Tucci, best known for his role in You'r Next , has died at the age of 38 after battling cancer, his father said.

His father Alexandra shared the news of his son's demise on social media, saying Tucci had wanted to keep his health troubles private so that he could continue to work.

He also posted a picture of the actor with a caption that read" To the friends of Nicholas Tucci".

"This is Alexander Tucci, Nick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible.

"In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much."

Condolences started pouring in on social media as fans and   people from acting fraternity  came to know about Nicholas' death.

