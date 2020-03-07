'Thor: Love and Thunder': Christian Bale to play villain

Marvel Studios has reportedly signed Hollywood superstar Christian Bale to play villain in "Thor: Love and Thunder".

Actress Tessa Thompson, while talking to Entertainment Tonight revealed that she has read the script according to which Bale would play the villain.

"Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,’ she was quoted as having said.

‘I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I.

‘We’re going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix,’ said she.

Chris Hemsworth plays the protagonist Thor, and this will be the fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise, following 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.



