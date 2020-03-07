close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

Blast near Levies headquarters in Chaman leaves eight injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 07, 2020

CHAMAN: A blast near the Levies headquarters took place on Saturday, injuring eight people including two Levies officials.

The blast took place at Taj Road near the Levies headquarters, confirmed police. Rescue teams were on their way to initiate relief efforts. Police said that a bomb disposal squad had been called to ascertain the nature and impact of the blast.

Police said that explosive material was planted in a motorcycle. The area was cordoned off as police started to collect evidence.

More to follow  

 

