Torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claim 17 lives, leave 38 injured

PESHAWAR: Due to the ongoing torrential rains in Khyber Pakhuntwa, at least 17 people reportedly died on Saturday while 38 were injured.

The spell of rains and snowfall subsided in the northern parts of Balochistan, while it continued to pour in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s report, the ongoing rains have caused damage to 47 houses in the province. Rains also damaged a school’s building.

The PDMA said it has directed relevant district administrations to assist in rescue operations. The authority said it also sent aid for those affected due to rains in Charsadda and other districts of KP.

CM KP Mahmood Khan directed all the deputy commissioners to aid the affectees by sending their teams in the field.



The chief minister said that the damages due to the rains will be calculated and the government will aid people on an emergency basis.

Due to the snowfall, the linking roads of Galiyat were closed, while Nathiagali, Chhangla Gali, and Ayubia received 1.5ft of snow.

In January, a huge landslide claimed more than 76 lives in Azad Kashmir. As per the State Disaster Management Authority said 22 shops and more than a hundred houses were struck as a result of the avalanche, with at least 91 houses completely destroyed and 101 partially damaged.

PM Imran also visited the Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad to inquire after the injured.