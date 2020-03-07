Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film 'Radhe' shooting cancelled in Azerbaijan over Coronavirus fears

Shooting of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been cancelled in Azerbaijan, Indian media reported.



According to the media outlets, the shooting is cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

A song and an action sequence that were to be shot in Baku, Azerbaijan, will now be recorded elsewhere.

Earlier, there were also reports that shooting of Radhe has been cancelled in Thailand due to Coronavirus.

The Dabangg 3 actor, who rules over the hearts of millions of fans, on Thursday took to Instagram and shared tips to stay safe from coronavirus.

Salman Khan joined B-town celebrities to advise his fans how to stay safe from Coronavirus after over 30 cases were confirmed in India.

The actor shared his stylish photo from the gym and wrote, “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai!”.





“Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....(Shake hand and hug when coronavirus is eliminated,” he advised his 30 million fans on photo-video sharing platform.

Radhe is scheduled to be released on Eid 2020.

Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in the movie.