Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: PSL 2020, Match 20, Preview

LAHORE: Bottom placed Lahore Qalandars face defending champions Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s evening fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight, reported Geo News.

Lahore whose lone win of the tournament came against Quetta will be hoping to turn things around as they did last time around. Qalandars who have played five games in the tournament have two points to their name.

Quetta who aren’t faring any better in this edition are sitting on the fifth spot with four losses and three wins from their seven games in the tournament so far.

For Quetta, all eyes will be on Jason Roy, the top scorer with 227 runs from seven games and all-rounder Shah Watson who has contributed with 181 runs.

In the bowling department, teenage pace sensation is leading the bowling charts with 14 wickets from seven games having a best of 4-25. For Lahore Mohammad Hafeez is top-scorer with 123 runs and a best of 98*. The hero of Lahore’s game Ben Dunk also has scored 121.

Bowlers Dilbar Hussain and Shaheen Shah Afridi have picked up six wickets each from their four innings for Qalandars, having bagged a four-fer each. The match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will begin at 7pm.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood