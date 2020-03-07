Janhvi Kapoor's sweet gesture for a paparazzi wins the internet: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday by cutting three cakes in a row in the presence of the paparazzi.

Numerous photographers from the industry were gathered on the occasion of the actress's birthday and surprised with a sweet birthday song.

The Dharak starlet, after cutting the cake, called one of the female photographers and offered her a full bite of it. While the photographer parted the cake piece into two and was offering the actress to have a bite of her own birthday cake, Janhvi politely refused to take a bite, saying she is on a strict diet.

On her special day, Janhvi was seen wearing an off-white ethnic traditional attire with red and green embroidery. She also carried a minimum amount of makeup with traditional jhumkas, with centre-parted hair.



Janhvi celebrated her birthday with close friends at her sister Anshula Kapoor's home on Thursday. Her father Booney Kapoor along with Arjun Kapoor were there to celebrate with her.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also shooting for RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She will also work in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and in Colin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.