Akarsh Khurana opens up on Taapsee Pannu's transformation for 'Rashmi Rocket'

After Thappad hit it big, Taapsee Pannu seems ready to undertake another sports based adventure called Rashmi Rocket.

The story is curated by Akarsh Khurana and is already prepping to head into production by March 26th. Taapsee has been working on the film for more than two months now and is singularly focused on building her stamina for the role.

The film aims to tell the story of a rural girl from the marshlands who has an extraordinary talent of running really fast.

The director recently opened up to Mid-Day about Taapsee’s dedication to the role by stating, "The students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better stamina and the body language of an athlete."

The film will be shot " in three chunks. After Kutch, we head to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of our schedule. In fact, the first schedule starts with a song, which is set in the Rann Utsav."

The director later went on to say that the sports drama is unlike other sports stories which focus on a rather conventional story. “The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete’s journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way.”

Akarsh concluded by revealing that the story is a culmination of a variation of real-life incidents that are carefully selected from the experiences of real life female athletes in India.