Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: PSL 2020, Match 20, Preview

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will play host to former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in first of the weekend's Pakistan Super League double-header today.

Sitting on the third spot, Peshawar handed defending champions Quetta Gladiators a 30-run defeat on Thursday with Shoaib Malik finally hitting form and handing the team a win.

On the other hand, United, who are comfortable sitting on the second spot, managed to register an emphatic win by 71 runs against Lahore Qalandars to collect seven points from seven games.

For Zalmi, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has been the main man, firing on all ends and topping the batting charts with his 200 runs at an average of 33. He has been helped with the likes of Haider Ali and Malik who have contributed with 153 and 147 runs respectively.

In the bowling department, Wahab Riaz has been in the spotlight with a best of 3-21. Hassan Ali who returned from injury has taken five wickets for the side.

For two time champions, United New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi has been the top scorer with 242 runs from six with Colin Munro chipping in with 171 with the best of 87*.

Among the bowlers, Faheem Ashraf has picked up seven wickets from five matches for United. The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will begin at 2pm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan