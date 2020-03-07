Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have lunch with his parents

Liam Hemsworth and his ladylove Gabriella Brooks were seen having an intimate lunch with his parents on Friday.



The loved-up couple were joined by Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, and as reported by E!News, the family was all smiles.

Liam kept his attire for the outing really casual as always. He was seen clad in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella twinned with him in a comfy white tee and a pair of denim shorts.



The Hemsworth family and Gabriella were unfazed by the shutterbugs around them and seemed to have a great time in each other’s company.

The couple made their relationship public in January and since then have been enjoying a steady relationship.

Prior to dating Gabriella, Liam was seeing model Maddison Brown. The two shortly parted ways after things did not go as decided.