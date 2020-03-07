Katrina Kaif extends love, prayers to Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended love and birthday wishes to Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 23 on March 6, 2020.

The Bharat actress shared a dazzling photo of Janhvi on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happiest birthday beautiful may this year take u to new heights @janhvikapoor.”

Janhvi celebrated her 23rd birthday with her family at brother Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s residence.

Later, her father Boney Kapoor shared a throwback photo of her with Sridevi and wrote, “When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me today you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out a true reflection of your ever endearing mother.”

“I am a proud father, Happy Birthday Beta, We all love you a lots & will forever #JanhviKapoor,” he wished Janhvi on her big day.