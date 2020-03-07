Katy Perry reveals if her pregnancy was a surprise

Katy Perry won over the internet the moment she released her new music video never worn white, and revealed news of her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom by showcasing her baby bump.

She later went onto confirm the news yet again, and also revealed how hard it was for her to keep the news a secret as she had to suck in her stomach and carry around a large purse in order to hide her bump.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, Katy was asked whether her pregnancy was a surprise or something she and her fiancé planned out.

To this Katy admitted, “Well, it wasn’t an accident. It was like, you know, I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals I’ve been able to kinda check off my list, and dreams, in the life I’ve lived thus far."

She concluded by saying, "I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and, like, creating space for something new to happen like this.”