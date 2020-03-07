Sophie Turner covers tummy during a walk with Joe Jonas to keep secrecy up: Photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sophie Turner, who has been in news since reports of her pregnancy emerged, went out for a stroll in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood.
The 24-year-old Game Of Thrones star, who has not confirmed the reports about her pregnancy yet, kept up the secrecy by covering her tummy during a walk with husband.
Sophie got a loving pat on her bottom from the 30-year-old musician as the two headed out for a meal.
During the walk, the charming actress was seen paying tribute to a musical legend with her Ziggy Stardust–era David Bowie baseball shirt.
She looks completed her outfit with tiny gray shorts that emphasized her long legs and a pair of white trainers with pink laces.
It was reported last month that the couple were expecting their first child, though they haven't commented yet.
