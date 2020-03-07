close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

Sophi Turner covers tummy during a walk with Joe Jonas to keep secrecy up: Photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 07, 2020

Sophi Turner, who has been in news  since  reports of her pregnancy emerged, went out for a stroll in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood.

The 24-year-old Game Of Thrones star, who has not confirmed the reports about  her pregnancy yet,  kept up the secrecy by covering her tummy during a walk  with husband.

Sophi got a loving pat on her bottom from the 30-year-old musician as the two headed out for a meal.

During the walk, the charming actress was seen paying tribute to a musical legend with her Ziggy Stardust–era David Bowie baseball shirt.

She looks completed her outfit with tiny gray shorts that emphasized her long legs and a pair of white trainers with pink laces. 



