



Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings managed to bag a point apiece in their PSL 2020 match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings bag a point each in rain-interrupted PSL 2020 match

The outcome was a result of rain which interrupted play when the Multan Sultans were at 102-6 at the end of 16.5 overs.



According to a Twitter post by Pakistan Super League at 10:10pm, the covers had been placed on the pitch and the umpires were waiting for rain to stop before an inspection of the ground could be done. The cut off time had been set at 11:18pm but since there was no sign of an end to the downpour, the match was ended with a point each awarded to both sides.

Over the course of the Multan Sultan innings, most of the batsmen were out cheaply, getting dismissed under 10 runs. The side stood

Opener Moeen Ali managed to score 29 runs off 22 balls before being sent packing off Aamer Yamin's delivery at 5.4 overs.

After a steady collapse of the first six wickets, Shahid Afridi took charge and added 35 to the scoreboard off 17 deliveries. His partner, Sohail Tanvir posted 10 off 18 deliveries.

For the Karachi Kings' part, Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin managed to take two wickets each while Mohammad Amir and Umer Khan bagged one each.

The squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, AD Hales, CAK Walton (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, CJ Jordan, MJ McClenaghan, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan

Multan Sultans: Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Shan Masood (captain), MM Ali, RR Rossouw, RS Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan