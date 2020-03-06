Katrina Kaif thinks she is lucky to have friends like THESE actors

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif says she considers herself lucky to have friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

"They are important to me. I can talk to them any time. I respect them and when you respect someone, ego doesn't come into it," she said while speaking on the audio show "Kissa Khawaabon Ka".

The 'Sooryavanshi' actress said: "My focus was to be a star. I wanted to be loved by people and seen by people. That came from when I was growing up. I have zero inhibitions about hiding and changing that. That's my journey and my story, and I have to own that. I did exactly what I set out to do. Every day I realise how fortunate I am to say that. I wanted to be known in every household, my idol was Hema Malini ji and that's what I was interested in being."



