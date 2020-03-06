PSL 2020: Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah to rest for a week following sprained ankle

The fitness of Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah has suffered another setback, with the player advised to rest for a week, Geo News reported on Friday.

Shah’s ankle was sprained while playing against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday.

A Gladiators official has said, however, that Shah has been given treatment to which he is responding well.

"Naseem Shah has an injury to his left ankle. If needed, we will send him for a scan. However, so far he's responding well to treatment and is feeling well," the official said.

Shah had been unable to participate in the Gladiators’ first two matches owing to pain in his ribs which he had started to experience during the Test series against Bangladesh played in February.

The teenage sensation has taken three wickets in the five matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020 he has played so far.

He became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Test cricket during the Bangladesh tour this year, breaking the record of Bangladeshi bowler Alok Kapali, just a week before his 17th birthday.

Kapali, at the age of 19, had obtained a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003.