Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain wins court case against ex husband Dubai ruler

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum of Dubai has recently been condemned guilty by the UK High Court on allegations of fear mongering against his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain according to a London court on Thursday.

According to the published verdict, the UK High Court has dubbed the Sheikh’s actions as "intimidation". The report claims that the Sheikh orchestrated the kidnapping of his own daughter.

The court issued a statement revealing, "The mother made a number of allegations to the effect that the father had conducted a campaign, by various means, with the aim of harassing, intimidating or otherwise putting the mother in great fear both in early 2019 when she was still in Dubai and at all times since her move to England in April 2019.”

Sheikh Mohammed ended up criticizing the court’s judgement calling the court’s assessment ‘one sided.’ A report by the Sheilkh’s legal representatives claim "as a Head of Government, I was not able to participate in the Court's fact-finding process, this has resulted in the release of a 'fact-finding' judgement which inevitably tells only one side of the story.”

According to court documents the Sheikh had divorced his wife on the basis of Shria law without her consent. The day chosen for this was on seventh February 2019. That princess claims that was day was particularly chosen to "maximize insult and upset to her” as it was the 20th anniversary of her father, King Hussein of Jordan’s death.

The Sheikh has also been charged with ordering the "forcible return" of his daughter Princess Latifa who resided in London at the time.

"In August 2000 the father ordered and orchestrated the unlawful abduction of his daughter Princess Shamsa from the United Kingdom to Dubai," the court's judgment outlined. "On two occasions in June 2002 and February 2018, the father ordered and orchestrated the forcible return of his daughter Princess Latifa to the family home in Dubai," it added.