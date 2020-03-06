Meghan Markle attends final engagements days before royal exit

The moment Meghan Markle landed in the UK, royal fans and eagle eyed observers began keeping a close eye on her actions. Fans and are excitedly awaiting the plethora of events the palace has laid out before the couple bid adieu to their royal life.

Metro newspaper reported on one such event which was aimed at celebrating wounded, sick and injured service men and women who had taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

This appearance at the award ceremony by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started the countdown towards their March 31st royal exit.

Close to 50 people braved the British weather to catch a glimpse of the departing royals outside of the Goring Hotel in Westminster, after a private lunch.

A spokesman for the former royals revealed, "In addition to the official engagements the duke and duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages."

However, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the Queen had had a chance to meet Prince Harry and Meghan before the event.

The couple’s calendar of events currently includes the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March seventh. With another on March eight to celebrate International Women’s day.

One of the couple’s final royal visits would be to attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March ninth.