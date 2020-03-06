Meghan Markle gushes over love struck couple's proposal during UK award event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been known to have a soft spot for mushy proposals and love.

Recently, royal fans witnessed the former royal crying her eyes out after a young couple proposed to one another in her presence.

During one of their royal engagements at an award ceremony in the UK, the award winner, Danny Holland accepted the Recognising Achievement Award. After which he called his girlfriend out on the stage and proposed to her right in front of the former royals and other esteemed guests.

The tender moment between both the couple and the former royals was also captured in the most captivating of ways. A video of the event was also posted by ITV's Chris Shipp.

Check it out below:

Meghan's heart warming reaction was also caught by photographers at the event. In the pictures she can clearly be seen tearing up during the proposal, with a gleaming smile.