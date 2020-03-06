Katy Perry 'glad' that she doesn't have to suck her baby bump in anymore

Katy Perry left rows and rows of fans in awe after she revealed news of her pregnancy through her new music video, never worn white.

Near the end of the video, Katy showed off her baby bump for the world to see and it seems she is as relaxed as ever over not having to ‘hide’ it any longer.

Soon after the music video went viral, Katy hopped onto her Twitter account to post a number of tweets celebrating the ‘freedom’ of her baby bump, from big bags and lose clothing as she doesn’t “have to suck it in anymore.”

The newfound ‘freedom’ she mentioned refers to the extensive counter measures she employed to dissuade paparazzi.

