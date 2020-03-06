Demi Lovato spills the beans on online dating and finding love

Demi Lovato became a trail blazer ever since she returned from her hiatus, after a nearly fatal overdose scare. Her recent return to the spotlight has garnered a lot of attention from fans and the star keeps on winning hearts with each public appearance.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi spilled the beans on her dating life. When Ellen inquired whether the star uses any dating apps these days, Demi quipped, “No, I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realised that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she stated.

“I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

Her amusing banter was lauded by fans and left them cheering long after she did a signature hair flip.