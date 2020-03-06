Taylor Swift donates $1 million to victims of Nashville tornadoes

Pop singer Taylor Swift shown off her generosity for humanity and made a $1 million donation Thursday to aid victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed 24 people in Nashville and central Tennessee.

The 30-year-old made her philanthropic contribution to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The singer made the announcement on her Instagram account to encourage others to do the same.

The gorgeous lady wrote: "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

She joined some of country music's biggest artists who are lending a hand to the recovery. Singer Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the foundation, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant donated $10,000 to relief efforts, and other top names directed their fans to various foundations and other relief efforts.



The carnage in Tennessee marked the most deadly tornado event in the United States since 23 people were killed in Lee County, Alabama, exactly one year earlier, on March 3, 2019.