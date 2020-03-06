Harvey Weinstein being sifted from hospital to jail: report

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being moved from a Manhattan hospital to the North Infirmary Unit in New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail ahead of his sentencing next week.

According to reports,Weinstein underwent a heart procedure on Wednesday night. He will be put in protective custody in a "dorm cell" setting with round-the-clock medical supervision as needed.

Weinstein had remained at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital Center since February 24, where he was being treated for chest pains, diabetes and high blood pressure.

It was also reported that near the end of his trial, Weinstein hired a prison consultant, who, besides preparing him to have his head shaved and to wear handcuffs, helped attorneys draft a sentencing memo to persuade Weinstein’s judge to house him in a medical or protective-custody unit.

