Thu Mar 05, 2020
March 5, 2020

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade proves she is no less than a star

Thu, Mar 05, 2020

While Eminem has amassed millions of fans across the globe by giving one after another hit rap songs, the Detroit singer's daughter is also no less than a star.

Hailie Jade may not be as gifted as his father, but the woman is quite popular among young people for her exceptionally good looks and the fitness tips she often shares with her followers .

Jade has become a popular Instagram influencer who is followed by over one million people on the photo and video sharing app .

 The Eminem's  daughter often treats her fans with photos and  videos giving them major fitness goals.

Here is a look at some of her Instagram pictures:



View this post on Instagram

before coffee vs after coffee

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on




View this post on Instagram

want to

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on



