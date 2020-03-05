Our doors are open for everyone, says PML-N's Abbasi on Karachi visit

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said no great alliance was needed to oust the government as the people of Pakistan would do that themselves.

The PML-N leader made the remarks while speaking to media after his visit to Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi alongside Ahsan Iqbal.

"There was no inflation during PML-N’s tenure," Abbasi said. “Karachi was the city of lights in 2018 and there was peace in the metropolis.”

Speaking about the record inflation in the country, the former prime minister said, "Today the public is suffering because of record inflation. “Imran Khan is responsible for the price hike in the country. We have never seen inflation like this in the country. The situation is not normal.”

The former prime minister added that PML-N would win the next elections.

“We are not power hungry, we just want to restore order in the country. The country cannot progress in this current environment. In 2018 we had said election was controversial and that Pakistan was facing dangers from inside,” he said. "There is no democracy in Quaid’s Pakistan but dictatorship.”

“We do not power, we just want the country to progress. The world is going somewhere else and Pakistan somewhere else. This is everyone’s country and we want it to go forward and progress,” he added.

When asked if a great alliance was being formed to remove the government, Abbasi said, there was no need for one. “We came to Karachi to meet everyone. Our doors are open for everyone.”

Abbasi along with other PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Musadik Malik arrived in Karachi on Thursday for a two-day visit to meet leaders of various political parties.

Speaking to the reporters after arriving at the airport, Iqbal said they were going to pay respect at Quaid-a-Azam’s mausoleum after being granted bail.

“This is the same city which had been a hub of targeted killings and extortion,” Iqbal said. “PML-N brought peace to the city.”

The former interior minister continued, “During our tenure more than 200 factories that had been closed, re-opened.”

He added that they have come to Karachi with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s message. “This city’s mandate was stolen in 2018. This will be PML-N’s fortress,” Iqbal said.

The PML-N leaders, during the visit of the metropolis, will meet with leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Dr Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM to discuss the political situation of the country and Karachi ahead of the local body elections in the city.