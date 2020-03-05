Enrique Iglesias opens up about being a father of three: 'I'm having a great time'

Enrique Iglesias recently welcomed his third child with girlfriend Anna Kournika and has come forth revealing the surreal experience.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world," the Spanish singer told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked if Enrique is embracing the diaper changes and baby bottles, he replied, "I actually am. I'm pretty hands on."

"Well, I need help all the time. I need a lot of help," he added.

Enrique was asked about his choice of professions that he would want his kids to pursue.

"I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports," he confessed. "Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."

"I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world,'" he said, adding that he and Kournikova challenge each other to tennis matches. "I think I can beat her, but that's what I say all the time. But she lets me win."

