Thu Mar 05, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Kylie Jenner slams haters going after the shape of her toes

Hollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020
Kylie Jenner slams haters going after the shape of her toes. Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s haters seem to come in herds from time to time. Recently, they took apart the shape of her toes, over only speculations and rumors.

The whole issue started after Kylie posted a picture of herself and her sister Kendell Jenner enjoying the sun in matching bathing suits.

However, what trolls took away from the brightly lit picture, was that Kylie’s toes were of a weird shape. Eagle eyed observers noticed that one of Kylie’s toes were shorter than the other, and as a result of that they began bashing her with a nasty slew of comments.

In an attempt to shut her haters down, Kylie took to her Instagram to clear up the misunderstanding.

“Everyone wants to come for my f*****g toes,” she began by saying. “By the way, I have cute-ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up.... This is a weird-ass video.”

Check out the response below:


